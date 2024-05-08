Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issued By Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.13 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

