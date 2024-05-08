Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Cut by Analyst

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Radian Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Radian Group has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $33.69.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

