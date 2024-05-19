Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 248,596 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248,596 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $53,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 215,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

