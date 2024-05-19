Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 872,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 41,449,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

