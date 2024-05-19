Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,869.95

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Astrafer has a market cap of $9.29 million and $53,869.95 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded down 84.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.05872707 USD and is down -16.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $54,605.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

