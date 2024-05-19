Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,496 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,031,819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of eBay worth $55,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Trading Down 2.3 %

eBay stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 4,607,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,551. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

