CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CSGP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,984. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.