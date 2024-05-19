NorthRock Partners LLC Has $519,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $812.22. 394,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $792.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.