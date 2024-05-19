NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.31 on Friday, reaching $982.29. The company had a trading volume of 386,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,908. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $942.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

