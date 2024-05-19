NorthRock Partners LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 3,260,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

