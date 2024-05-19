New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.34. The company has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

