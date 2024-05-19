EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $888.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. EOS has a total market cap of $888.68 million and $81.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,371,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,378,724 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

