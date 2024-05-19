Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 16,902 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 2,610,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

