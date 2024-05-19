Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (AMS, ARKR, ARL, BNED, DGLY, FLNT, HES, HIBB, IPW, JNPR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 19th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

