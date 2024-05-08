Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.7 %
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
