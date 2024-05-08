Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.7 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

