Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $345.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.