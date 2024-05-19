Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

