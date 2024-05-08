TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.89 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 747,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

