Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

