Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

