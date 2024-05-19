Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

