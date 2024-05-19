Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

