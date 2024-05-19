Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.67. 248,491 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

