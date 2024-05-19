Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $244.97. 2,105,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

