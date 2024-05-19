Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.06. 636,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

