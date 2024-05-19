Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $184.06. 636,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,325. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

