Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of PRVA opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
