United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 2.1 %
UG stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.