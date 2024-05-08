United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 2.1 %

UG stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

