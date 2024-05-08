Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

