Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,589 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.64.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

