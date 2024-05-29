iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 36,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 34,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $580,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

