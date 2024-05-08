CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 8th (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 8th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $636,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,009,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,557,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,821,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

