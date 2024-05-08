Innospec (IOSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IOSP stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

