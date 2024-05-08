Sienna Senior Living (SIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIA
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.