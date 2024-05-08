Sienna Senior Living (SIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

