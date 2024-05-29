Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,374 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

