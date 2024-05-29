iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

