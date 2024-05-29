American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 1.2% Higher

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70. 204,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock has a market cap of $147.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
