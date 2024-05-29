Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,882 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

