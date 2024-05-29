Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,818 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

