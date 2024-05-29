Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

