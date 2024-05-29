Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 345 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $327.47 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

