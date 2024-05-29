APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

