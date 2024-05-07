PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 to $0.02 EPS.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 533,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. PROS has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $40.99.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

