Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,724 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 2,919,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

