iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,755,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,616,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

