Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 1,409,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

