Lincoln National Corp Sells 162 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. 5,091,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,605,755. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

