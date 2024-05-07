Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.88.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $713.53. 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,506. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.05 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.34.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

