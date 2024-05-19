Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,917,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,011,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

