Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314,660 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 6,566,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,389. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.